Braun Strowman Undergoes Cervical Spinal Fusion Neck Surgery, Vows Return To WWE

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman — real name Adam Scherr — has revealed on social media that he is on the road to recovery after having a level one fusion on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. "The Monster of all Monsters" thanked WWE and Andrew's Sports Medicine for taking care of him, and said it was scary to find out that he had to undergo surgery. He reassured his followers that he would be back once he was healed. Strowman's most recent match took place on the May 1 episode of "WWE Raw," where he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis.

