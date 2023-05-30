Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman Reportedly Out With Injury

Ricochet has been heading down a different path as of late in WWE. Usually accompanied by his tag team partner Braun Strowman, the high-flyer has been solo in recent weeks, including a big win over The Miz last night on "WWE Raw." As Ricochet looks to be transitioning into a singles competitor once again, the question remains: where is Strowman?

According to PWInsider, the former Universal Champion has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury that the "The Monster of All Monsters" may need surgery to address. As a result, Strowman is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Strowman sustained a concussion in late April after a tag team match against The Viking Raiders, but he was ultimately cleared to return to the ring a week later. Luckily, there has been no indication that his current ailment is connected to that one.

Strowman's most recent appearance on WWE programming came on May 1 when he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy on "Raw."