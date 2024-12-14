Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Set To Make His Return On SmackDown

By Daisy Ruth
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis looks on during WWE SmackDown at Fiserv Forum on November 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wwe/Getty Images

Carmelo Hayes is set to take on a returning star and former WWE Universal Champion on Friday's "WWE SmackDown." According to Fightful Select's spoiler post about the show, Hayes is set to take on Braun Strowman, following a backstage segment with General Manager Nick Aldis and Santos Escobar. The outlet also reported the pair will face off once again on next week's taped episode after Strowman appears in a Grayson Waller Effect segment.

Strowman was injured at the beginning of October on an episode of "WWE Raw" where he faced off against Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match. Strowman was victorious after Seth Rollins interfered, but suffered a groin injury when Reed hit him with a Samoan Drop. Strowman made his surprise in-ring return in November in a dark segment on "SmackDown." He teamed up with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee to take on Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.

