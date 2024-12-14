Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Set To Make His Return On SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes is set to take on a returning star and former WWE Universal Champion on Friday's "WWE SmackDown." According to Fightful Select's spoiler post about the show, Hayes is set to take on Braun Strowman, following a backstage segment with General Manager Nick Aldis and Santos Escobar. The outlet also reported the pair will face off once again on next week's taped episode after Strowman appears in a Grayson Waller Effect segment.

Strowman was injured at the beginning of October on an episode of "WWE Raw" where he faced off against Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match. Strowman was victorious after Seth Rollins interfered, but suffered a groin injury when Reed hit him with a Samoan Drop. Strowman made his surprise in-ring return in November in a dark segment on "SmackDown." He teamed up with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee to take on Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.