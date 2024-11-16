Injured WWE Star Braun Strowman Makes Surprise In-Ring Return After SmackDown

WWE has received a big boost on the injury front, as Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the company following last night's "WWE SmackDown." After the November 15 "SmackDown" went off the air, fans in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were treated to a dark match between The Judgment Day and the LWO, which ended in a disqualification. When it seemed that Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio were going to be outnumbered by Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh, Strowman made his way to the ring to be Lee and Mysterio's partner, resulting in the LWO and Strowman picking up the victory, with Strowman putting Carlito's apple down his trunks after the bout.

Many fans assumed that Strowman would be out of action for a lot longer, given what happened to him. Strowman revealed on Instagram that he had torn his groin two minutes into his "Last Monster Standing" match against Bronson Reed on the September 30 "WWE Raw," but did not need surgery in order to recover. Strowman had only just gotten back into the swing of things in WWE by the time he feuded with Reed, as he originally returned to WWE in April after a lengthy spell on the shelf due to needing neck surgery. It's unclear when Strowman will make his official return to WWE TV, but he has been confirmed to be part of Great Lakes Championship Wrestling's "Blizzard Brawl" event on December 7, a company he last wrestled for in 2022.

Strowman wasn't the only person who made a surprise return to WWE last night, as former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his comeback by attacking United States Champion LA Knight, who had defended his title against Berto just moments beforehand.