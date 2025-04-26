Impromptu US Title No. 1 Contender's Match Ends In Chaos On WWE Smackdown

Jacob Fatu is the new United States Champion, and, by no exaggeration, everybody on the blue brand wants to take their stab at spoiling the "Samoan Werewolf's" first weeks as champion. What was originally supposed to be a United States Championship Number One Contender's match between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre instead devolved into an all-out brawl that saw Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest, and titleholder Fatu run interference to close Friday's match.

Things started out poorly for Knight, as he was instantly bodyslammed by the taller McIntyre. Knight responded scrappily, grounding the former world champion before laying some choice blows on the back of his head and neck. The two grappled as the playing field began to even between them, with neither man giving his competitor the opportunity to gain match dominance. This gridlocked contest eventually spilled to the outside, where, after failing to secure a three-count on the Scot following a Flying Elbow attempt from the top, Knight brought McIntyre to the outside for some choice headbangs onto the announce table.

Things unraveled for Knight on the outside, where he was assaulted by Sikoa and tossed haphazardly back into the ring. McIntyre, an avid Bloodline hater, seemed briefly conflicted about Sikoa's interference, but attempted to capitalize nonetheless. Before McIntyre could set up for his signature Claymore, however, Priest stormed the ring, and beat his WrestleMania opponent to a pulp on the outside. In the midst of the chaos, Fatu also stormed the ring to level all unassociated parties, with the United States titleholder standing tall above all to end the segment.

Despite the chaos, McIntyre technically won by disqualification, and would be the first in line to challenge Fatu for his United States title. It is unclear whether McIntyre will still be given top contendership privileges, considering the match's outcome.