The hardest path for anyone to face is an early retirement, especially when that path comes right in the midst of your meteoric rise. Despite seeing miracle in-ring returns over the years by other wrestlers who've faced premature retirements, Big E has officially considered himself retired.

The former powerlifter turned main eventer took to X [formerly known as Twitter], where he confirmed his in-ring retirement status: "I entered the pro wrestling industry at age 23 with an injury history that included a Torn Left ACL, Torn Right ACL, Torn Left Pec, and a Broken Right Patella. At 39, I'm well aware, that I will one day have to pay the piper. I've put my body through a lot. And somehow, I feel great. I don't battle daily pain. I'm able to function normally and healthfully. I'm eternally grateful for the wonderful career I stumbled into. I pray for all of my fellow athletes and performers who have not had the same good fortune. A sincere thank you to everyone who has taken the time to follow my in-ring career. It was an immeasurable gift to get to perform for you all."

Feeling his power since 2009, Big E commanded, conquered, and accomplished brass rings that many in WWE are currently trying to achieve. His in-ring career alone saw him as a former NXT, WWE (now Undisputed WWE), two-time Intercontinental, two-time Raw Tag Team, and a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Not to mention, he was the first Black athlete to win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase in 2021.

Sadly, his in-ring retirement stems from a broken neck he sustained in March 2022. Since that tragic injury, he hasn't wrestled. However, he's been an active part of WWE's pre and post-PLE shows. Based on the power of positivity he radiates at those special events, SūmerSports has officially declared the former WWE Champion as an analyst for its newest weekly program, "The Evaluation," which will drop its premiere episode next Thursday.