WWE's Big E Announced As Host Of Upcoming NFL Analysis Series

In recent years, former WWE Champion Big E has settled into the role of a panelist for a number of special events with WWE. Now, he's extending his broadcast work to the world of football as well.

Data analytics firm SūmerSports has announced that Big E, real name Ettore Ewen, will host a new studio show called "The Evaluation." The show, initially set for a 10-week run, will debut on February 12, with episodes dropping every Thursday on SūmerSports' YouTube channel.

According to SūmerSports, "The Evaluation" will combine new-school analysis fueled by AI technologies with old-school football knowledge from veteran NFL scouts and General Managers. Big E, along with special guests, will specifically assess current professional football teams and the potential of the 2026 rookies heading into the NFL Draft, which is slated for April 23 through 25. Confirmed guests for the series include Eli Manning, Maxx Crosby, Luke Kuechly, Marshall Faulk, Joe Thomas, and Howie Long.

"The chance to converse with the brightest minds in the sport and work with the absurdly talented people at SūmerSports is one I couldn't pass up. We're incredibly excited to offer fans a new spin on the evaluation process," Big E, who is also a lifelong football fan, said. With Big E and NFL figures, viewers of "The Evaluation" can expect to see long-form interviews, player evaluation segments, and data-focused segments.

"We created 'The Evaluation' because we fundamentally believe content creation is the best way to democratize access to knowledge in sports," said CEO of SūmerSports Lorrissa Horton. "Deep knowledge and advanced data have been locked away for too long, and we're changing that by delivering the power of SūmerSports' AI and centuries of expertise through a channel that is already in the natural path of most consumers..."