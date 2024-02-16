Big E Details His Experience Being On The Panel At WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff

While his in-ring future remains uncertain, former WWE Champion Big E has taken on a few non-wrestling roles for the company, such as brand ambassador, talent scout, and most recently, panelist. Sitting alongside Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and CM Punk, Big E served as one of the hosts for the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff show, which emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Big E detailed his experience there.

"That was special, and that was my first time doing a panel," Big E said. "And I just keep saying the bar is set way too high. That is too high – to have The Rock there, to be in Vegas [during] Super Bowl week, to have that story play out the way it did. The crowd was incredible too, and I'm getting chills just thinking about it. Oftentimes you have a certain idea of how a press conference is going to go. I thought it'd be fairly formulaic, but it blew my mind, honestly. It was special. The atmosphere there was special. I was glad I got to be a part of it. And to be on a panel with so many talented individuals as well. We had such a great rapport too with Pat, with Punk, with Michael Cole, who is just incredible. I refer to him as the point guard. Just the way he's able to dish to all of us, to make us look the best we can was incredible."

In addition to the all-star panel of hosts, the lineup for WWE's WrestleMania XL Kickoff show also featured several top talents, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan were also present.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.