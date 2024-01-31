WWE's Big E Offers Injury Update On His Neck

It's been almost two years since WWE star Ettore "Big E" Ewen performed inside a wrestling ring. During the March 12, 2022 taping of "WWE SmackDown," Big E broke his neck while wrestling a tag team match involving his partner Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland. Since that time, Ewen has offered many updates on the status of his neck, and there is some doubt that he may ever be able to get back into the ring professionally. Speaking to Denise Salcedo following last weekend's WWE Royal Rumble, Ewen re-iterated that he still does not know when, or if, he'll be able to wrestle again.

"It's just kind of playing things by ear," Ewen said. "I feel great and I just want to continue to feel good. ... When I think about the damage I've done to my body over the years, I just want to be smart."

Ewen listed off various injuries he's dealt with or is still dealing with throughout his career, including torn ACLs, a torn pec, a herniated disc in his back, and his neck. The WWE star emphasized that he has to think about his future before making any decisions.

In the meantime, Ewen still has the support of fans and fellow wrestlers to keep his spirits high. WWE star Montez Ford briefly interrupted the interview to sing Big E's praises before the injured star discussed the effect of all that support.

"It means a ton to me," Ewen continued. "It makes me feel like I've done something okay in my career, to have so many people support me and root for me, so I'm really grateful for that."

