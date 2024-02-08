WWE Announces Hosts For WrestleMania 2024 Kickoff Event

WWE is just hours away from a press conference in Las Vegas, NV, that will seemingly address the confusing situation with the WrestleMania XL main event. The Rock has already made it clear he'll be there. Cody Rhodes is teasing that he's come to a "decision." Now WWE has revealed who will be handling whatever mayhem is in store at the press conference.

WWE announced that Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Big E and CM Punk will be the people responsible for hosting the event, which will air live on Peacock at 7pm ET. Both Punk and Big E are former WWE Champions who will miss this year's event due to injuries, with Punk suffering a torn tricep at the Royal Rumble, while Big E is still recovering from a broken neck he sustained in a match with Ridge Holland in 2022. Cole and McAfee were recently made the exclusive commentary team of "WWE Raw," after Cole had been the voice of WWE programming for much of his career in WWE. The two men had previously been a team on "SmackDown" as well as major Premium Live Events.

Despite winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes eschewed tradition and stepped aside from facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, letting newly-minted TKO Group Holdings Board Member The Rock to step up to challenge his cousin at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, PA. Rock was on Pat McAfee's show this morning, where he called Cody's fans "crybabies."