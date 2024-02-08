Cody Rhodes Shares Cryptic Message About WWE WrestleMania Decision Before Press Event

It may only be the start of February, but today's WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada has a do-or-die feeling to it, as fans wonder whether they'll be getting Rock vs. Roman Reigns this April, or if Cody Rhodes will be re-inserted into the picture. Rhodes appeared to voluntarily take himself out of the running to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title last week on "SmackDown," prompting a polarizing fan reaction, and the launching of the "We Want Cody" movement.

Despite seemingly removing himself from facing Reigns, Rhodes neglected to answer what his Mania plans were this Monday on "Raw," when confronted by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Now, it appears Rhodes has finally made up his mind. Taking to his Instagram Story right around noontime, Rhodes cryptically posted that he had made a decision, though he wouldn't elaborate.

Rhodes' declaration adds another layer of drama to the WrestleMania presser, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST. Rhodes, Rollins, Reigns, and Rock are all expected to be in attendance.