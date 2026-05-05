Sol Ruca Officially Signs Main Roster Contract, Snatches Becky Lynch's Soul On WWE Raw

The "WWE Raw" women's division just expanded with the addition of one of "NXT's" top talents, Sol Ruca. The former NXT Women's North American Champion made her way to the ring when Adam Pearce invited her to sign a contract for the red brand.

As Pearce was singing Ruca's praises, Becky Lynch's music hit and she strode down to the ring demanding to know why this was happening during the allotted time for her "Celebration of Greatness". As Lynch berated Pearce for breaching her open challenge contract last week by having IYO SKY answer the challenge, she listed off all the platforms that agree that she's the best. Ruca interrupted her to ask if she was done because not everything is about her. Ruca says that Lynch is what everyone said she is, "a rude, big-headed b****!"

She signed her contract and when Lynch asked who she was, Ruca replied, "I'm Sol Ruca, and if you ever interrupt me again, I'll kick your a** and snatch your soul!" Lynch swung at her, but Ruca moved and Lynch decked Pearce. Ruca slipped on the middle rope, but was still able to recover to connect with a Sol Snatcher on Lynch.

Prior to coming to "Raw," Ruca ended a feud with her former best friend-turned-enemy, Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match. Zaria defeated the former NXT Women's Speed Champion.