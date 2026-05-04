WWE Raw Results 5/4 - Oba Femi Open Challenge Begins, Backlash WHC Contract Signing

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 4, 2026, coming to you live from the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska!

After scoring a quick victory against Grayson Waller during last Monday's edition of "Raw", Oba Femi issued an Open Challenge to anyone in the back who was looking to prove themselves by being the first person on "Raw" or "SmackDown" to break his undefeated streak against the likes of Kit Wilson, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Rusev, and Brock Lesnar. Tonight, said Open Challenge will begin for anyone who wishes to answer the call.

Jacob Fatu will be challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash this coming Saturday. Before the two men meet in the ring, they will be making their match official by putting pen-to-paper with a contract signing. The two men met in the ring in the closing moments of last Monday's show in a verbal confrontation that turned physical and ended in Fatu taking out Reigns with a submission hold.

The "Raw" roster will be gaining its newest member, as Sol Ruca puts pen-to-paper by signing a contract with the red brand. Ruca bid farewell to "WWE NXT" at Week Two of the "NXT" Revenge television special on April 21 when she came up short to her former best friend Zaria in a Last Woman Standing Match, and has only competed in one match on "Raw" thus far wherein she came up short to Women's World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan.

Speaking of Judgment Day, JD McDonagh will be in action as he goes head-to-head with his former mentor and friend Finn Balor. As Balor continues his quest to seek out retribution on his former stablemates for kicking him out, he previously scored a win against McDonagh on the April 20 episode of "Raw".

Ethan Page will be joining forces with Rusev to take on Je'Von Evans and Intercontinental Champion Penta in tag team competition. All four men encountered one another last Monday when Page and Rusev blindsided Penta with an attack and Evans came to Penta's aid moments after Penta had defeated Rusev in a non-title singles match.

Additionally, former friends IYO SKY and Asuka will be meeting with one another five days before they collide in the ring at Backlash.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as we head backstage and see Adam Pearce approach Roman Reigns in an effort to calm him down. Reigns then looks to make his way to the ring, but Pearce stops him and tells him that Jacob Fatu has not arrived at the CHI Health Center Omaha just yet. Seth Rollins stares down Reigns and tells him that he's in his way, then makes his way to the ring.