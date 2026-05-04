Tony Khan: Quality Of AEW Right Now Is 'The Best It's Ever Been'

AEW CEO Tony Khan has spoken proudly about his roster and the kind of wrestling they are putting on each week.

AEW has placed more emphasis on what happens in the ring than rivals like WWE and has, in the process, signed some of the best in-ring technicians in the world. Tony Khan recently stated on the "Battleground Podcast" that the current wrestling in AEW is some of the best in the company's history.

"It's a great thing to have so many awesome wrestlers under one roof and AEW is where the best wrestle, and that affords us the ability to bring in the best wrestlers. We've had so many of these great stars from the very beginning and the quality of the wrestling in AEW right now is the best it's ever been and I really believe that," declared Khan. "We have so many great stars that even when we lose a top star due to injury, so many top wrestlers come fighting for that spot and that's what's happening in AEW right now. Anytime there's an opportunity, you're seeing all the wrestlers come out of the woodwork looking to fight for the big championships."

Khan's roster is currently stacked with several excellent wrestlers, like Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay, as well as some promising young stars like Kyle Fletcher, whom some in the promotion believe will become a future great.

There are a few standout wrestlers on the women's roster as well, with Tony Khan recently praising Thekla, the AEW Women's World Champion, who has made a big impression in the promotion in less than a year since arriving.