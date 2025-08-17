The 5 Most Historic Matches In AEW

In its six years of existence, AEW has certainly brought significant change to the pro wrestling industry. Most would argue its biggest contribution has been giving wrestlers a second major company to work for after WWE, with a television and PPV platform not seen since WCW closed its doors in 2001. But others would say AEW's also delivered its fair share of high quality wrestling, via "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," "AEW Collision," and their numerous PPVs. Of course, how good a match or PPV is or isn't is all in the eye of the beholder, but even AEW's harshest critics...okay, perhaps not them, but those a step below would even concede AEW has given its fans plenty of top tier matches and PPV's to sink their teeth into since 2019.

But while one can close their eyes and pinpoint a great AEW match rather easily, the same cannot be said for AEW matches that would be considered "historic." Some of that, of course, is because AEW has only been around for a little more than half a decade; it's hard to have that much history when the promotion is as young as it is. But it's also difficult because, and this is admittedly preaching to the choir, for a match to be historic, it doesn't necessarily have to be great. That doesn't hurt, but it's more important for the match to have significance years after the fact, while remaining influential, and, in this writer's opinion, a moment in time that helped solidify what AEW was, and remains, as a promotion. So with that in mind, here's a look at five AEW matches that are both great, and historic, perhaps even the most historic in the promotion's history.