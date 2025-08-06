Swerve Strickland Details Why His AEW Program With Adam Page Worked So Well

At least for the moment, the feud between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland has died down, with the two reaching a truce prior to AEW All In that led to Strickland assisting Page in defeating Jon Moxley and winning back the AEW World Championship. But even as Page moves on to new challenges, and Strickland sets his sights on AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, their rivalry remains something fans constantly like to revisit, due to its acclaim and the hatred and emotions their feud generated.

Talking with "Wrestling Figure News" recently, Strickland was asked why the saga between him and Page worked so well. And the answer was quite simple for Strickland.

"Because we were vulnerable with one another," Strickland said.

Strickland did elaborate, noting how their rivalry was tied to real life, with Page entering it coming off some shaky moments in his career, while Strickland entered it looking to prove a point and secure his own status. To Strickland, their rivalry, and the way they elevated each other, is the essence of what AEW can be at its best.

"This is what AEW's about," Strickland said. "Pushing rivalries and pushing people to the next level, and breaking through and creating new stars.' 'Hangman' now feels like a whole new star than he did three years ago, all from, like, our feud. And not just, like, me, but everything he's done between that stuff too. He's such a great storyteller, such a great main character. I truly believe he's the main character I'm the franchise, and Will [Ospreay]'s the feeling of AEW."

