Swerve Strickland Reflects On AEW Feud With Hangman Adam Page

The feud between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page will go down as one of the most violent feuds in recent memory, and certainly one of the most celebrated feuds in AEW's short history as well.

Both men have been forever changed since interacting with each other. But it has been all worth it for Strickland as he recently claimed in an interview with Denise Salcedo that his feud with Page is not only one of the top three feuds of his career but the best story that AEW has ever told.

"I would rank it definitely like top three ever for me, and like for AEW, like, no doubt in my mind, it's the best story that All Elite Wrestling has told, in my opinion," Strickland said. "It was so unique and so personal. It got so personal because it wasn't just two wrestlers, it's two human beings, and crossing the line of men. How far you're willing to go to push those buttons of someone that you truly hate? Why are you hating them? Like what are you going to do about it?"

Strickland explained that a lot of people hate for the sake of hate, but he had his reasons for hating Page and vice-versa, leading to the audience connecting with both men as they could understand their reasons.

"It's that hatred that actually brings out the best in the product of what AEW is, in my opinion. Like the fact that whenever there's a looming presence of either of us anywhere near each other, people get uncomfortable because we pushed the line so far."

Strickland rounded off by saying that there is an unpredictability with their feud as neither man knows how far the other is going to go.

