AEW's Tony Khan Assesses Feud Between 'Iconic Rivals' Swerve Strickland & Adam Page

The latest installment of the "Hangman" Adam Page-Swerve Strickland feud will take form in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW All Out. This match, of course, will be just 72 hours removed from the fiery ending of "AEW Dynamite," in which Page burned down the childhood home of Strickland. Before the two now go toe-to-toe inside a steel cage, AEW President Tony Khan weighed in on their rivalry on the All Out media call.

"I have so much respect for Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page both," Khan said. "I think they've both been excellent as the world champion of this company. I think each of them has been a face, an ambassador, a leader in this company, and they've also become iconic rivals. And when I think of Hangman, I'll think of Swerve. And when I think of Swerve, I'll think of Hangman forever now. That's one of those great things to be in wrestling, to have that counterpoint to yourself."

"The things they've done to each other are so violent," Khan added, "The horror that they've inflicted upon each other is so indelible that this rivalry will surely live on forever in the memories of AEW fans, and I think [it] will be at the forefront of what we've done here in AEW."

As Khan alluded to, the feud between Page and Strickland has surged to extreme levels, with Strickland notably breaking into Page's house, while Page drank Strickland's blood at AEW Full Gear 2023. Given their tense history, Page later proclaimed, on the August 21 episode of "Dynamite," his desire to make Strickland's joy and dreams "go up in smoke." Two weeks later, Page turned his wish into a reality by committing (storyline) arson on national television.

