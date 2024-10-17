AEW's Swerve Strickland Revisits Adam Page Home Invasion, 'Ugly Baby'

The rivalry between Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page will go down as one of the most heated feuds in AEW history. What started off as a competition to see who was better turned nasty in late 2023 when Strickland invaded Page's home, even cutting a promo on Page's infant child. Strickland recently appeared on "No-Contest Wrestling," where he was asked about being cheered by the fans, despite doing some horrendous things to Page, and the one thing Strickland remembered about the home invasion was what Page's son looked like. "That was an ugly baby, bro. That was something I never got to get across."

Advertisement

While Strickland may or may not be joking about Page's son, he was very serious in explaining how all of his diabolical actions caused a slinky effect with both men. Strickland stated that every one of his actions caused an equal reaction from Page, which elevated both men as performers, and the story as a whole, as the audience were able to see that beneath all of these actions, there were two human beings that valued things sentimentally who the audience could connect with.

"All that horrible, diabolical stuff I have done, there is still a human in there that has sentiment and values. Now, Hangman, it took a while, but Hangman found it. It was my home. Me buying back my home, with my success, it brought something else out of Hangman to take that away from me. The sentimental thing with Hangman was his family and home. We're very similar because the sentimental thing for me was my family and home. We're very similar, but opposite at the same time."

Advertisement

Please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.