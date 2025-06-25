Swerve Strickland Calls This Former Adversary The 'Main Character' Of AEW

Across 2023 and 2024, Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page were bitter enemies, waging a personal war that escalated to home invasion and arson. These days, while the two aren't exactly friends, there seems to be a tenuous truce and a level of respect forming. Appearing on "Battleground Podcast," Strickland commented on Page's upcoming AEW World Championship match by reciting a common descriptor for his former rival's place in the promotion.

"He was the right man for the job, regardless if I was going to be world champion going into All In or if it was going to be Jon Moxley," Strickland said. "He's always been the main character of All Elite Wrestling, which is why I came at him in the first place, you know?"

Strickland recounted the very beginning of his rivalry with Page, stating that he approached the former AEW World Champion and told him that he wasn't living up to his potential, and he needed to figure himself out or move out of Strickland's way. This led to a series of matches between the two, finally culminating in a Lights Out match at AEW All Out 2024.

While Strickland unsuccessfully challenged Moxley for the world title at AEW Dynasty in April, Page went on to win the Owen Hart Cup. Will Ospreay has been attempting to convince Strickland that Page needs their help to have a fair shot against Moxley, with not only the Death Riders but the Young Bucks getting involved. Page will face Moxley at All In on July 12, while it's looking increasingly like Strickland will team up with Ospreay against the Bucks as the stories continue to intertwine.

