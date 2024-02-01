Dustin Rhodes Recalls Facing Brother Cody At AEW Double Or Nothing

In the early days of AEW, many fans argued that the company's greatest match was a battle of brothers — Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. Though it was nearly five years ago, the match has stayed in the minds of fans because of the breadth of emotion and logical storytelling on display. During a recent conversation with Denise Salcedo, Dustin made a bold claim about the match in relation to the rest of his career.

"That was a very special night for me," Rhodes said. "And I've listened to Cody [talk] about it. It's not ... his top match, he says, but man, it's mine. ... It's very special in my heart."

Rhodes then expressed pride at being able to deliver a match like that at the age of 50. The veteran recalled feeling nervous before hearing the crowd's reaction, but those nerves went away once he got out in front of them. When they began chanting the name of his father, Dusty Rhodes, Dustin stated that the moment gave him chills.

"And then all the sudden, the sound and everybody in the arena become blurry to me," Rhodes continued. "I'm so focused on Cody and what we need to do right now to get it to where it is. Because for years and years, I was told, 'No.' It wasn't good enough to be on WrestleMania or whatever, so we had a thing to prove here."

According to Rhodes, the two brothers were able to create magic in the ring together that night. The AEW star shared his belief that the match will eventually become remembered as one of the all-time greats.