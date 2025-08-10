The Best PPV Cards In AEW History

Well who didn't see this one coming?

Up until September 2021, AEW had produced a number of top quality pay-per-views that are fondly remembered by fans. The inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019, Revolution 2020, and Double or Nothing 2021 all hold special places in various people's hearts, but All Out 2021 was truly a landmark moment for the company, and is a show that for many fans hasn't been topped since. The company was in the hottest period it has ever been in, and quite possibly the hottest period any company has been in this side of the millennium. Some people have started to downplay the popularity of AEW in 2021 by highlighting various booking decisions that were a little questionable for the time, but for those who watched the company weekly, they were THE company in 2021.

All of this hype led to All Out 2021, their first pay-per-view outside of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida since Revolution 2020, and the fans who sold out the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois knew they were going to see something special. After a match on the Buy-In that saw the Jurassic Express and the Best Friends defeat the Hardy Family Office, the show officially kicked off with the best version of Miro successfully defending the AEW TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston, before Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima pushed the Forbidden Door to its limits in a slugfest that was capped off by the AEW debut of Minoru Suzuki.

These matches were quickly followed by a one-two punch of one of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D's better AEW Women's World Championship matches against Kris Statlander, and what many consider to be the greatest Steel Cage match of all time as The Lucha Brothers dethroned The Young Bucks to become the AEW Tag Team Champions. After that, the women's division were on full display in a Casino Battle Royal that was won by the debuting Ruby Soho, while Chris Jericho defeated MJF in their feud-ender that would have resulted in Jericho's retirement had he lost.

CM Punk's first match in over seven years went on next as he proved to everyone that he hadn't lost a step in his absence when he defeated Darby Allin, and while people may look at QT Marshall's match with Paul Wight as the only downer moment of the night, it was just a breather for what was to come in the main event. The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defended his title against the Impact Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage, but it was the match's aftermath that had the world talking as Adam Cole arrived on the scene just two weeks after his final match with WWE, who was then upstaged by Bryan Danielson making his own debut less than five months after headlining WrestleMania 37. Quite simply, it's the closest AEW have come to perfection in their six year history, but they have come mighty close in the years since this historic night.