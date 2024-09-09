AEW CEO Tony Khan Comments On Use Of Violent Hardcore Spots Following Brutal All Out

Fans around the world are still reeling from All Out 2024, which many feel is arguably the darkest pay-per-view in AEW's short history. While All In at Wembley Stadium was about celebration, All Out was about violence and hatred, as the Chicago faithful saw Daniel Garcia try to cripple MJF, Bryan Danielson suffocated with a plastic bag by his old friend Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page took the brutality to another level in the main event.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked how some of the most brutal moments on the show came about in the post-show media scrum, and more importantly, knowing where the line that should not be crossed actually is.

"I think it's something that the company has gotten better and better about," Khan said. "We have the smartest pro wrestlers, the smartest coaches, we've only added more great wrestlers, we've seen the roster get better and better, and in the backstage, more coaches and more great people. A lot of thought went into tonight's show and you saw, in my opinion, the best professional wrestlers in the world go out there, and you saw so many different things."

Khan said he was happy with how the show went, calling it an ambitious effort that he believes was special. He called the show a rollercoaster ride of different matches and finishes, and every last moment that happened at the show was possible thanks to the roster, the staff backstage, and the fans in attendance.

