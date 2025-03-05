AEW Announces Huge Partnership For PPV Distribution

While AEW pay-per-views are not yet available for purchase on streaming partner Max, the wrestling promotion is continuing to add to the ways that fans can stream its major events. AEW announced today that they've signed a multi-year agreement with Amazon Prime Video to distribute its PPVs, starting with AEW Revolution this Sunday.

Unlike some Prime Video offerings that are included with an Amazon Prime subscription, AEW PPVs will still need to be purchased. As has been the case with previous PPVs, Revolution will be priced at $49.99 in the United States, while the cost varies internationally.

In addition to Prime Video, AEW PPVs can be purchased through YouTube, TrillerTV, PPV.com, and traditional cable. Prior to the current availability, AEW had partnered with the now-defunct Bleacher Report Live platform, often experiencing issues with livestream capabilities.

As part of AEW's media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery last year, the promotion's PPVs will also be made available to purchase on Max, including a discount for subscribers. While the platform has continued to upload AEW's backlog, and streams "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on a weekly basis, live PPVs are not yet available on Max, with that feature said to be coming at some point this year.

Announced matches for Revolution include "Timeless" Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Mariah May, an AEW World Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland, and a heated contest pitting "Hangman" Adam Page against MJF. Pre-show coverage will begin Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the PPV itself is scheduled to start at 8.