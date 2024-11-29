Adam Cole Looks Back On Debut At AEW All Out

At AEW All Out 2021, Adam Cole made his debut along with Bryan Danielson and created one of the most shocking moments in company history. Cole appeared after Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage and seemed like he was going to attack the "The Best Bout Machine" as well as The Young Bucks, but instead chose to embrace The Elite until Danielson made his way to the ring.

Speaking with "Q101," Adam Cole reflected on his All Out debut and shared the events that transpired throughout the day leading up to his arrival.

"I was flown into Milwaukee instead of Chicago, so I stayed at a hotel that was about an hour and a half away from the venue. I got picked up, taken to the show as the show was already going on and me, and Bryan Danielson were taken to a trailer outside the building, so very few people, like including the talent, knew that we were even there. Kenny Omega is on the microphone and still no one had grabbed me yet. So I start panicking a little bit and I'm like, 'Oh, no one's here, did they forget? What's going on?' But no one forgot, they came up and grabbed me. Being in front of an AEW audience for the first time was surreal and just one of my favorite moments of my entire career," said Cole.

He pointed out that Chicago was also the destination for his debut in the Bullet Club in 2016, stating that he's glad the city has hosted some of his biggest moments and has always been fond of the hardcore wrestling fans there.

