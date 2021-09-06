Adam Cole’s AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view did not come as a major surprise to many within WWE as much of the company expected him to sign with the company as of last weekend, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that WWE had operated on the assumption that Cole was as good as gone by the time officials sent the internal memo to others in the company back on Monday, August 30. People in WWE had nothing but positive things to say about Cole on his way out, especially over the way he handled the surprise contract expiration and the extension.

Cole was hidden at the NOW Arena on Sunday night during the AEW All Out pay-per-view, and it appears he told no one within WWE that he would be debuting at the show.

Word is that Cole’s deal with AEW was not “official” until Sunday, but those who needed to know were informed well ahead of time. The finish of the All Out pay-per-view was discussed among the wrestlers involved late in the evening, after CM Punk’s win over Darby Allin.

