WWE reportedly issued a memo on Adam Cole’s status to the rest of the company today.

As noted, Cole’s WWE contract was to expire this past Friday, making him a free agent. It’s now confirmed that Cole is no longer with the company, and is a free agent.

WWE officials issued an internal memo this morning advising that Cole is no longer with the company, according to PWInsider. The memo was sent via e-mail.

Cole is free to sign with any promotion he wants, and it is possible that he and WWE agree on a new deal. Fightful Select noted today how WWE sources expect Cole to field various offers from other companies.

Cole signed with WWE in August 2017. He leaves a one-time NXT Champion, the inaugural NXT North American Champion, a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and the second NXT Triple Crown Champion. He also won the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Kyle O’Reilly, and won 7 NXT Year-End Awards in 2019 and 2020. Cole holds the record for the longest NXT Title reign as his first and only run with the strap was for a recognized 403 days.

