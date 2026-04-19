Tony Khan Identifies The 'MVP' Among AEW's Recent Arrivals

Like a kid in a luxurious candy store, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan enjoys the plethora of talent he gets to choose from within his promotion. With some of his most recent signees within the past year up until now, he describes this wrestler as the "Most Valuable Player" among all of his recent arrivals. Let's just say, he's all about the toxicity.

"Well, I think when you look at the champions on the women's side, I would say absolutely Thekla would be this new crop. You'd have to say, the new MVP of the new arrivals as world champion. She's been fantastic," Khan said in his interview on "The Masked Man Show." "Now when she arrived, she had a goal of winning the world title, but at the very first thing she did was go after Jamie Hayter. And Jamie Hayter's been a huge part of AEW, one of our most popular stars, a former world champion. And Jamie Hayter versus Thekla, I think, it's a really compelling, exciting rivalry."

"The Toxic Spider" retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Hayter this past Sunday at Dynasty. Then, four days later, defended and retained against Hayter's Brawling Bird mate, Alex Windsor at "AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru." To her surprise, Thekla won the women's world championship against Kris Statlander in the company's first-ever women's strap match on the February 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite." So far, the gutsy and not so stealthy champion has held five title defenses, including against Mina Shirakawa and another former women's world champion in Thunder Rosa.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.