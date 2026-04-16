AEW Collision Spring BreakThru Results 4/16 - Women's World Title Match, Eliminators

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru" on April 16, 2026, coming to you from the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington!

On night one of Spring BreakThru, we saw the shocking squash victory of Darby Allin dethroning MJF for the Men's World Championship. During a segment where we heard from Thekla and Alex Windsor on "Dynamite", Windsor challenged her for the Women's World Championship. That match will take place tonight.

Last week, AEW Originals Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander teamed up "like old times" and got the victory. Tonight, they'll team up again.

After successfully retaining the National Championship at Dynasty, Jon Moxley will face Nick Wayne in an Eliminator Match.

Kyle O'Reilly returned at Dynasty to help The Conglomeration defeat The Dogs for the Trios Championships. Tonight, they'll face Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal & The Swirl) in a Title Eliminator match.

Before Revolution, the Young Bucks helped The Rascalz win a Tag Team Title Eliminator match so they could face FTR. Neither team had defeated the tag champions, but will face off tonight. The Bucks are coming off a big win at Dynasty while Myron Reed went toe-to-toe with Kazuchika Okada for the International Championship last week on "Collision".

Lio Rush will return to "Collision" to face PAC after debuting a new version of himself a few weeks ago. Brody King, Mascara Dorada, and Mistico will team up to be in action.

After FTR held a moment of silence for C+C and a 10 second pose last night, we'll hear from Adam Copeland.