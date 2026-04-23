Mike Bailey Thinks Former AEW TNT Champion Is Going To Be The 'Best In The World'

Since arriving in AEW, "Speedball" Mike Bailey has developed into one of the promotion's most consistent performers, particularly when teaming with his JetSpeed teammate, current TNT Champion Kevin Knight. Bailey has particularly stood out when he's been put face to face with the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, with their Continental Classic match in December being seen as the highlight of the tournament, while their rematch for Fletcher's TNT Championship in March was also acclaimed.

Speaking with "Adrian Hernandez," Bailey took a moment before discussing his matches with Fletcher by instead giving some love to the three-way match he had with Kenny Omega and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty in 2025. Bailey also admitted that, while he enjoyed that match, the Fletcher matches, and other bouts he's had in the past, his mindset towards his best match is that it's always the next match he has, not one from his past.

Upon discussing his bouts with Fletcher, however, Bailey conceded that the matches set an incredibly standard for himself. As for Fletcher, Bailey believes that the now former TNT Champion, who is currently out with a leg injury, has all that it takes to become a wrestling legend, though he believes Fletcher must change one key aspect of his presentation to get there.

"My matches with Kyle Fletcher are going to be very, very difficult to beat in terms of having set the benchmark for myself in terms of match quality," Bailey said. "And I think that Kyle Fletcher is absolutely soon to be the best wrestler in the world, if he isn't already. I think the problem is Don Callis, and we need to do away with him so that Kyle can reach his full potential."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription