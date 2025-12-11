AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2025 Results: AEW World Title Match, Women's Tag Titles, More

Due to technical difficulties, the usual "AEW Dynamite" live coverage did not run tonight. Here is a recap of all that happened on the 2025 edition of AEW Winter Is Coming. The show was headlined by AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending his title against Eddie Kingston, as well as the crowning of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, and two more matches in the 2025 Continental Classic Gold League.

The show opened with The Babes of Wrath, Harley Cameron, and Willow Nightingale taking on "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa in the finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Title tournament. After heated, back-and-forth action, Harley Cameron hit a Cross Rhodes and Willow Nightingale hit a Gutwrench Powerbomb on Shirakawa to become the inaugural champions. The win marked Harley Cameron's first title in AEW.

The next match saw "Jungle" Jack Perry, replacing the injured Darby Allin, face AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada in the C2 Gold League. Perry put up a fight against the champion, but Okada managed to drop him with a Rainmaker to earn 3 more points, bringing Okada to 6 points, while Perry remains at 0. After the match, Don Callis tried to get Perry to join The Don Callis Family, but was run off by The Young Bucks and Luchasaurus. This led to The Young Bucks accepting a challenge from Callis. The Bucks will reunite with Kenny Omega to take on three DCF members for $1,000,000 at the AEW Holiday Bash in Manchester.

After Mark Briscoe exchanged heated words with Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland put on a dominant display against Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, battling in a chaotic Tornado Tag Match that went all around the arena before the opening bell even rang. Strickland leveled Shibata with a House Call to get the pinfall.

The next match saw former TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher face Mike Bailey in another Gold League match. Fletcher dominated much of the match, but Bailey's resilience came in clutch, allowing the barefoot star to catch Fletcher in a roll-up pin to win Bailey's first three points in the tournament.

Then, in the main event, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe threw hands, elbows, and suplexes at former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston. Kingston spoke earlier in the night about how he keeps coming up short in world title matches, and did his best to put up a fight against Joe, but Joe eventually caught him in a Coquina Clutch to force the submission and retain his title.