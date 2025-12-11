AEW World Champion Samoa Joe Submits Eddie Kingston At Winter Is Coming 2025

Samoa Joe defeated Eddie Kingston via submission to retain the AEW World Championship in the main event of "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming."

Joe was defending the title against Kingston in his first defense since capturing it from "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event of Full Gear in November.

Hook accompanied Joe to the ring, but was quickly expelled by the referee from ringside despite his best protest. Kingston got the better end of the early goings, forcing Joe to the canvas and wearing him down. Then they got into a chopping exchange in the middle of the ring, which Kingston got the better of and continued to strike away at the champion in each corner.

Joe looked to find his way back into the contest, but was quickly stopped with a lariat from Kingston to drop him once more. However, Joe reversed momentum once more with an Uranage. Joe continued to lock in the STF, throwing a salute to the camera in presumed homage to John Cena, until Kingston bit his hand to break the hold. Kingston connected with a cutter to drop Joe, looking for the spinning backfist only to get caught in the Coquina Clutch and being forced to tap out after 13 minutes.