Samoa Joe Beats Adam Page For AEW World Title At Full Gear As Hook Re-Joins The Opps

The main event of AEW Full Gear 2025 saw Samoa Joe challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship inside a steel cage. It was a wild and bloody affair that saw The Opps and Hook help "The Samoan Submission Machine" become the new AEW Men's World Champion.

Following a short feeling-out process, Joe was the first to taste the steel and was busted open in the early going. Page continued to control the bout with a Moonsault but Joe powered out at one, and even though Joe tried to get back into things with a series of boots, it was Page who used his own boot as a weapon by repeatedly striking Joe in the head. Joe was able to fight through the blood loss with some chops, and used Page's momentum against him by throwing the champion into the steel to get his blood flowing.

Joe then used even more strikes to keep Page near the steel, raking Page's face against the cage wall. The challenger continued the assault by delivering a quick Powerslam and then some more strikes, but Page absorbed them and started fighting back, flipping out of a German Suplex and throwing Joe back into the cage wall before delivering a Suplex of his own. Both men would try and lock in the Coquina Clutch to no avail, but Joe would spike Page with an STO in the corner before exposing the top turnbuckle ring. Page avoided tasting the steel and began biting Joe's head before hitting a Sunset Flip Powerbomb.

Just as Page went to hit the Deadeye, Katsuyori Shibata tried to climb in the cage with Page's title belt but was taken out of things by Eddie Kingston. As that happened, referee Paul Turner was crushed by accident, meaning he missed the Deadeye that would have ended the match. This also prompted the arrival of Powerhouse Hobbs who ripped the chain off the locked door and attempted to help Joe, but he proved no match for the champion.

Page would hit the Buckshot Lariat on Joe, but the referee was still down. Hook would arrive to try and wake up the referee, but this was all part of the plan as Hook knocked Page out with the title belt, revealing that he had been part of The Opps the entire time. Joe would hoist Page up, hit the Muscle Buster on the title belt and secure a shocking victory to become the AEW Men's World Champion for the second time.