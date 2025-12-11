Elite Set To Reunite In AEW For $1,000,000 Match

The Elite are set to reunite for a big money match next week after Don Callis issued a challenge to the Young Bucks on "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" on Wednesday. After "Jungle" Jack Perry lost to Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic match and refused to join the Don Callis Family, the Bucks came to his aid to fight them off when the various members of the faction attacked.

The Bucks regained possession of the duffel bag full of the one million dollars they won alongside Josh Alexander at Full Gear when they defeated Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega, but Matt and Nick Jackson refused to beat down Omega and Callis ran away with the money. In a backstage segment on Wednesday, Callis challenged the Bucks to a trios match against three of his men for all of the money, if they could find a partner.

They first asked Luchasaurus backstage, but he shook his head and simply pointed to Omega's locker room door. When Matt and Nick knocked, Omega answered and said he didn't want the money, but if it had to do with the Don Callis Family, he'd team with them for free, reuniting The Elite for AEW's show in Manchester, England next Wednesday.