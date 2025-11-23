Young Bucks Reunite With Kenny Omega, Earn Million-Dollar Win At AEW Full Gear

The Young Bucks have been down on their luck when it comes to money as of late, but after picking up a victory worth $1,000,000 alongside Josh Alexander against Kenny Omega and the Jurassic Express at AEW Full Gear 2025, they chose friendship over money and reunited The Elite.

The bout got started with Jack Perry and Nick Jackson matching each other move for move, with Luchasaurus dominating Matt Jackson in the early going. Omega then got involved, prompting Alexander to tag himself in, but he was met with a flurry of offense from Omega. However, upon landing a Crossbody to the outside, Omega tweaked his ankle which allowed The Young Bucks and Alexander a way back into the match. Perry tagged himself in, but he was given a Powerslam on the apron for his troubles by Alexander, and after Matt and Nick hit Risky Business on Perry, they finally had a firm control of the match.

After managing to get out of Alexander's grasp, Perry made the tag to Luchasaurus who took out The Young Bucks and Alexander with headbutts, Chokeslams, and a Moonsault. He even went for a double Chokeslam but was given a pair of Superkicks by The Bucks. Omega then tagged in and finally got some time alone with Alexander as Matt didn't want to tag in, but his momentum was halted when he missed a Moonsault. All six men then managed to take each other out one at a time, with Omega and Alexander being the two men back to their feet first for a strike exchange. Omega got the better of it by hitting a Snap Dragon Suplex, with The Bucks also going down. However, Alexander managed to sneak back in and lock in the ankle lock, and while he was trying not to tap, Matt and Nick hit a BTE Trigger on Omega.

Despite getting to the ropes, Omega looked in trouble and was almost hit with the TK Driver, but the Jurassic Express got back in to even things up, with Perry and Luchasaurus hitting their own driver on Matt. Jurassic Express went for Countdown To Extinction but that was intercepted by Alexander, who ate a V-Trigger from Omega as Perry finally hit the finisher, only for Alexander to break up the pinfall. The Bucks then kicked off a Superkick Party on everyone, but couldn't stop Omega from hitting Alexander with the One-Winged Angel on the outside. However, Matt and Nick rolled Perry into position for a BTE Trigger that secured them the win and $1,000,000.

After the match, The Don Callis Family attempted to break the leg of Omega, but The Bucks dropped their money on the ramp and ran down to make the save. They shook hands with Perry and Luchasaurus before hugging it out with Omega, reuniting The Elite in the process.