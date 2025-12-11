Inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Winter Is Coming 2025

The underdogs are officially the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, and Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, The Babes of Wrath, made history in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" on Wednesday. They defeated the Timeless Love Bombs, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa to win the gold.

Shirakawa and Cameron started off the match and battled back and forth until hot tags were made to bring in Nightingale and Storm. Storm gave her opponent a big sniff and they locked up, with Nightingale getting the "Timeless" one in a headlock. It was a battle between the teams until at one point, it was just Nightingale and the Timeless Love Bombs in the ring, but the pair couldn't keep the former TBS Champion down. She overpowered them both with a double clothesline and sent Storm flying out of the ring.

Storm dominated her opponents with chops and hit Cameron with a DDT, but Nightingale saved her partner from Storm's chicken wing. Shirakawa got Cameron in a figure four in the center of the ring, but Cameron reversed the hold. Storm interfered, flipping Shirakawa back over, and she and Nightingale traded reversals to help their partners. Shirakawa hit a sling blade off the top to Cameron and Storm followed it up with a Storm Zero, but Nightingale just barely broke up the pin. Shirakawa hit a backfist to Cameron and looked for the Glorious Driver, but Cameron countered into Her Finishing Move and Nightingale hit a Babe with the Power Bomb for the victory.

In an interview with Renee Paquette after the match, Nightingale said how proud of Cameron she was. They faced off with the Timeless Love Bombs once again, but Shirakawa and Storm both shared their respect to the new champions.