Kyle Fletcher Retains AEW TNT Title With Help From The Rainmaker

Kyle Fletcher is still TNT Champion after a hard-hitting, fast-paced match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey on "AEW Dynamite" that almost went the full 20-minutes until Kazuchika Okada helped his Don Callis Family stablemate. and fellow AEW World Trios Champion, get the victory.

Fletcher went to town on Bailey to start off the match, knocking him out of the ring early on. Bailey battled back with plenty of hard kicks and almost put the champion away with a standing moonsault. Fletcher looked like he was going to law dart "Speedball" into the ring post, but Bailey countered and hit a poisonrana to Fletcher on the apron. The men continued to battle both in and out of the ring as time ticked away on the match.

Bailey continued to counter everything Fletcher threw at him and hit a corkscrew moonsault to the champion after dodging a baseball slide. Back in the ring, Fletcher threw Bailey face-first into the corner, but Bailey rallied and locked in a sleeper hold, then an arm bar on the champion. With five minutes remaining, Bailey looked to have the match won numerous times after rocking Fletcher with various kicks and another poisonrana. Fletcher hit a Michinoku Driver, but Bailey survived.

With just three minutes remaining, Fletcher dodged the Ultima Weapon and the competitors traded pin attempts before Okada jumped on the apron to distract the referee. Fletcher raked Bailey's eyes, then smashed him over the head with the TNT Championship that was slid in the ring to him, and hit the Brainbuster for the victory.