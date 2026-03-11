AEW Dynamite Results 3/11 - TBS & TNT Titles On The Line, Young Bucks & Mark Briscoe Face Tommaso Ciampa & FTR
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 11, 2026, coming to you live from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California!
Days after dethroning Mercedes Mone as CMLL World Women's Champion at CMLL La Noche De La Amazonas on March 6, CMLL star Persephone looks to win another title as she challenges Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. This will mark Nightingale's first time defending the TBS Championship on AEW programming since retaining against Mina Shirakawa, Megan Baye, and Marina Shafir in a Four-Way Match on the February 18 episode of "Dynamite".
Kyle Fletcher will be putting the TNT Championship on the line tonight for the first time since retaining against Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 14 as he defends against "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Although Fletcher and his Don Callis Family stablemates Mark Davis and Kazuchika Okada dethroned Bailey, his JetSpeed tag team partner Kevin Knight, and "Hangman" Adam Page as AEW World Trios Champions during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Bailey and Knight will have the chance to regain the title this coming Saturday at AEW Revolution when themselves and CMLL star Mistico challenge Fletcher, Davis, and Okada.
Speaking of Briscoe, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he joins forces with The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson to take on Tommaso Ciampa and AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in trios action just days away from The Bucks challenging FTR for their title at Revolution. Elsewhere, the aforementioned Fletcher's Don Callis Family stablemates Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero will be competing in a match of their own as they collide with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and his Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli as Moxley prepares to defend his title against Takeshita in a match without a time limit.
Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin may have scored a win against Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", but David Finlay appeared in the moments that followed to leave Cassidy and Allin laid out as he aligned with Kidd and Connors. Following such, Cassidy and Allin look to seek their retribution as they collide with Finlay and Kidd.
Additionally, the aforementioned Page and MJF will be holding a press conference days before the former challenges the latter for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match at Revolution.
We are live! Ian Riccaboni, Tony Schiavone, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as The Death Riders make their way to the ring. The Don Callis Family follows.
The Death Riders (w/ Marina Shafir) vs. The Don Callis Family
Claudio Castagnoli and Hechicero begin the action. The bell rings and Castagnoli shoves Hechicero. Hechicero returns the favor, but Castagnoli rolls up Hechicero. Hechicero kicks out, but Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita tag in. Moxley tags out to Castagnoli, but Takeshita levels Castagnoli with a lariat and tags Hechicero back in.
Back from the break, Hechicero dumps Castagnoli out of the ring over the top rope. Moxley tags in and whips Hechicero into the corner, but Hechicero flies off the middle rope to level Castagnoli as Moxley grasps onto his knee while commentary explains that Moxley's knee was injured during the break.
Takeshita tags in and Moxley catches him with a boot. Takeshita rocks Moxley with a right hand and a running knee, but Hechicero tags in and rocks Moxley with a kick. He lands a spinebuster on Moxley, but Castagnoli tags back in and lands The Swing on Hechicero. Castagnoli then rakes Hechicero's eyes and rolls him up for the win.
Winners: The Death Riders
After the match, Don Callis, Mark Davis and Lance Archer join Takeshita and Hechicero in the ring to launch an attack on The Death Riders. Archer hits Moxley with his loaded cast and Takeshita is handed a chair, but Takeshita decides against hitting Moxley with the chair much to the irritation of the rest of The Don Callis Family.
We then head backstage, where Kyle Fletcher and MJF get into a tense verbal confrontation with one another.
Back at ringside, "Speedball" Mike Bailey makes his way to the ring. Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis follow, with the latter man joining the commentary desk.
Kyle Fletcher (w/ Don Callis) (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey for the TNT Championship
The bell rings and Bailey delivers a kick to Fletcher's chest. Fletcher runs over Bailey with a kick to his chest on the outside, then gets Bailey up on his shoulders and sends him crashing into the ring steps shoulder first. Fletcher gets Bailey back in the ring and delivers a suplex to him, then whips Bailey into the corner spine first.
Bailey lands a hurricanrana on Fletcher, then lands a kick on his chest and follows it up with a standing moonsault. He goes for a pin, but Fletcher kicks out and Bailey lands a poisonrana on Fletcher on the ring apron.
Back from the break, Bailey executes a backslide on Fletcher. Fletcher kicks out and lands a crossbody on Fletcher off the middle rope on the outside, then follows it up with a moonsault on him off the middle rope. He dumps Fletcher back in the ring and ascends to the top rope, then looks to land a 450 Splash on him.
Fletcher moves out of the ring, but Bailey catches him with a Tornillo off the top rope on the outside and rolls him up back in the ring. Fletcher kicks out and sends Bailey crashing into the top turnbuckle face first, but Bailey delivers his signature double flipping knees on Fletcher. He rocks Fletcher with a kick to his head and pins him, but Fletcher kicks out.
Bailey cinches in an armbar to Fletcher, but Fletcher powers up to his feet and lands a sit-out powerbomb on Bailey. The ring announcer declares that there are five remaining minutes as Fletcher rocks Bailey with an enziguri as Bailey sits on the top rope. Bailey responds with a kick of his own to Fletcher's face and lands a poisionrana on Fletcher off the top rope.
Bailey delivers a spinning kick to Fletcher's head and pins him, but Fletcher kicks out and lands a Michinoku Driver on Bailey. Bailey then pins Fletcher, but Fletcher kicks out and Bailey rocks home with a superkick.
Kazuchika Okada hops up on the apron, opening the door for Fletcher to take Bailey's eyes and hit him with the TNT Championship belt. He follows it up with a Brainbuster for the win.
Winner (and still): Kyle Fletcher
Brody King then makes his way to the ring. King's opponent is already waiting inside.
Brody King Scores A Quick Win
The bell rings and King's opponent charges at him. King runs him over with a clothesline and lands a Gonzo Bomb on him for the win.
Winner: Brody King
After the match, Swerve Strickland sneaks up behind King through the crowd and chokes him with his signature chain as he wears King's mask. King powers up to his feet back in the ring as Strickland chokes King with his chain, then breaks the chain in half and delivers a suplex to Strickland. He lands a cannonball on Strickland in the corner,
