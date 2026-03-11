AEW Dynamite Results 3/11 - TBS & TNT Titles On The Line, Young Bucks & Mark Briscoe Face Tommaso Ciampa & FTR

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 11, 2026, coming to you live from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California!

Days after dethroning Mercedes Mone as CMLL World Women's Champion at CMLL La Noche De La Amazonas on March 6, CMLL star Persephone looks to win another title as she challenges Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. This will mark Nightingale's first time defending the TBS Championship on AEW programming since retaining against Mina Shirakawa, Megan Baye, and Marina Shafir in a Four-Way Match on the February 18 episode of "Dynamite".

Kyle Fletcher will be putting the TNT Championship on the line tonight for the first time since retaining against Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 14 as he defends against "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Although Fletcher and his Don Callis Family stablemates Mark Davis and Kazuchika Okada dethroned Bailey, his JetSpeed tag team partner Kevin Knight, and "Hangman" Adam Page as AEW World Trios Champions during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Bailey and Knight will have the chance to regain the title this coming Saturday at AEW Revolution when themselves and CMLL star Mistico challenge Fletcher, Davis, and Okada.

Speaking of Briscoe, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he joins forces with The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson to take on Tommaso Ciampa and AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in trios action just days away from The Bucks challenging FTR for their title at Revolution. Elsewhere, the aforementioned Fletcher's Don Callis Family stablemates Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero will be competing in a match of their own as they collide with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and his Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli as Moxley prepares to defend his title against Takeshita in a match without a time limit.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin may have scored a win against Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", but David Finlay appeared in the moments that followed to leave Cassidy and Allin laid out as he aligned with Kidd and Connors. Following such, Cassidy and Allin look to seek their retribution as they collide with Finlay and Kidd.

Additionally, the aforementioned Page and MJF will be holding a press conference days before the former challenges the latter for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match at Revolution.

We are live! Ian Riccaboni, Tony Schiavone, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as The Death Riders make their way to the ring. The Don Callis Family follows.