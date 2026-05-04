Dave Meltzer Says WWE Has Yet To Reach Its Initial 'Goal' For AAA Acquisition

WWE announced its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide during WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend, bringing various stars from both companies to the pre-show stage for the grand reveal. Since then, two WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live events have been held, and talents have gone between both companies, with WWE stars appearing in AAA, and AAA stars on "WWE NXT" as well as the main roster.

At AAA Noche de Los Grandes at Arena Monterrey on May 30, two WWE stars, El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable) and El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser), will face off in a mask-vs-mask match. Kaiser has been exceptionally over in Mexico, and it's a match that Dave Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" may help WWE achieve an initial goal it has yet to with AAA.

"They've had the company for a year, and the reason they bought the company was to sell, I mean it was not to save wrestling in Mexico," Meltzer said. "The goal was to get a Spanish station in the United States... Univision, Telemundo, whatever, to pay them lots of money like they do with other wrestling programs. That was the goal and obviously, here we are. That goal was not achieved, yet. I think the idea is to go in there with some number and have the number be big enough to impress the people who make those decisions at Univision and Telemundo and those other places to go like, 'Hey, this thing is hot.'"

The special will air on WWE's YouTube channel worldwide. Back in November, AAA announced a broadcast deal with FOX, for programming to air on the channel and its various services in Mexico and much of Central and South America. Noche de Los Grandes will air on FOX platforms in the broadcast deal area, as well.