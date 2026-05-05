WWE's Chelsea Green Announces She's Undergone A Heart Procedure

Chelsea Green announced that she had undergone a heart procedure after doctors discovered she had SVT.

Green has not wrestled since losing a triple threat alongside Lash Legend to Tiffany Stratton in February, with a spot in the Elimination Chamber match on the line. She sustained a broken ankle in that match, and while it had been reported in March that she was expected to be cleared imminently for that injury, she has yet to return to the ring.

It looks as though she will be on the sidelines for a little longer given her Instagram post on Monday, announcing that she had a heart procedure to treat SVT after 10 years. She was pictured recovering in bed alongside husband and fellow WWE star Matt Cardona.



"After 10 years, doctors finally caught my SVT and I was able to get a heart procedure done! Three hours later and I'm on the mend," Green wrote in the caption.



SVT – Supraventricular tachycardia – is a condition of the ventricles often manifesting in a rapid and irregular heartbeat whether resting or working, and while often benign on its own can yield further symptoms and obscure more severe conditions.

