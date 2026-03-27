Backstage Update On WWE's Chelsea Green After Suffering Ankle Injury In February

WWE's Chelsea Green is recovering well from her ankle injury and could be closing in on a return to the ring.

Green broke her ankle during her match with Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend on "WWE SmackDown," but nearly two months after suffering the injury, she could be back in the ring soon, as per "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select." The report has indicated that some backstage believe that she could be cleared for action "sooner rather than later," although there's no indication if she will make it back on WWE television before WrestleMania, which is under four weeks away. The "WrestleVotes Radio" report also added that Green was insistent on continuing to appear on-screen despite her injury, which is why she has featured not only on "SmackDown" but also in AAA.

Initial reports had said that the injury was just a strain, but Green herself later confirmed that she had broken her ankle, with her revealing that her inner ankle's bone had chipped and cracked. In another interview, the former WWE United States Champion was optimistic about making it back to the ring by WrestleMania 42, which will be held on April 18 and 19.

Since her injury, Green has appeared on WWE television, featuring ringside for her The Green Regime Alba Fyre's match. There was also some disappointment for Green as she is no longer the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, as Ethan Page and Green's substitute, La Hiedra, lost the titles to Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.