Despite her broken ankle, Chelsea Green is still active on television, utilizing her now-vulnerable state for comedic moments instead. However, the reality is that Green is still recovering from a legitimate injury, but could there still be hope for a WrestleMania angle?

In an interview on the "Beyond The Bell Podcast," Green commented on her mental state and how rehab has been for her ankle.

"Everything is great. My ankle is very sore, but we're making huge progress, which is great and necessary, especially entering, you know, WrestleMania season! I cannot be missing WrestleMania," she assessed. Green noted that she's currently in Los Angeles and has been expanding her resume while in the city, and beyond her injury, life isn't just good, but she actually has no complaints.

During another interview earlier this month, Green talked about her injury and went deeper in depth about her injury. The former WWE Women's United States Champion explained that her inner ankle bone is chipped and cracked, and while many people have been questioning the legitimacy of her injury – likely after the lengths Seth Rollins went to have a kayfabe injury last year – she's still focused on recovering and making a solid comeback down the line. At the same time, Green didn't hint at returning to action at WrestleMania 42 in either interview, and while her rehab is steadily progressing, she'll likely appear at the event without actually competing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Beyond The Bell Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.