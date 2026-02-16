Backstage Details On Ankle Injury Suffered By WWE's Chelsea Green

Last week, former two-time WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green confirmed that her ankle was broken on social media, after initial reports indicated that the wrestler had simply sprained it. Since then, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has added some details regarding Green's condition.

The report confirmed that the injury occurred on the February 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown," during Green's match against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. This led to Ethan Page having to team up with La Hiedra to defend the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship in that promotion, which resulted in the two losing the belts to Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice. Apparently, Green was originally told by medical officials that her injury wasn't too serious and her time out wouldn't be too lengthy before further tests revealed that she cracked and chipped the bone of her ankle.

Unfortunately, Green is no stranger to injuries, previously detailing incidents ranging from a broken nose and cheekbone during training, and a collarbone injury on live TV that led to surgery and a scar. However, she specifically highlighted an injury in NXT, where she broke her first bone – her arm – which she looked back at as being the "hardest one" to deal with.

There's not yet a clear timeline on when Green could return to action in WWE. However, considering the title change, it seems there's a chance Green could miss a considerable amount of time. Still, she appeared on Friday's "SmackDown" in a wheelchair, confronting Stratton backstage over causing the injury.