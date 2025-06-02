WWE Star Chelsea Green Details Extensive List Of Injuries From Her Wrestling Career

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green is currently dealing with a broken nose, but in a new interview with "Limpin Ain't Easy," Green explained that injuries are a routine part of wrestling.

"I have broken my nose and cheekbones in training...It sounds worse than it is...I broke my collarbone on live TV in India," Green said, noting the crowd was akin to that of a WrestleMania crowd. "I ended up getting surgery in India...You can barely tell, even with the scar on me, that I'd broken my collarbone."

"So I have already dealt with those kinds of ups and downs in wrestling," Green continued. "But obviously the first break, my broken arm, in WWE, was on live TV at Full Sail during an NXT and I would say, out of the three broken arms I had in WWE, that was the hardest one. My first one."

The former Women's United States Champion didn't appreciate getting injured so quickly into her WWE tenure, especially at a time when the company was moving fast enough that 6-9 months away could feel like an eternity to fans and management. Green also felt that her initial labeling as "injury-prone," as well as her initial release from WWE, has motivated her to show the company what she brings to the table and what the company is missing without her.

Green was released from WWE in 2021, which led to a brief spell on the independent scene, but she quickly found her way back to the company in 2023. Since then she's been on much more solid footing, winning the inaugural WWE Women's United States Championship, as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside the likes of Piper Niven and Sonya Deville.