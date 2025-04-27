Chelsea Green Is Grateful For Trials And Tribulations Of WWE Career

WWE star Chelsea Green has discussed the ups and downs of her WWE career, and how the challenges have made her success even sweeter.

Green is currently in her second run with the promotion, with her first run ending due to her injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. During her recent appearance on "Click and Tell," Green explained that she is cognizant of the fact that she could lose her WWE job in an instant, and that the tough times have made her stronger.

"After being released from my dream job over and over again, like, what do I have to lose? What do I have to lose? I've survived," she said. "The story [her personal story], it wouldn't hit the way it does. My energy wouldn't be the same, because I probably would feel like I'm owed everything, as opposed to feeling like I'm working and no one owes me anything, and they can fire me at any moment. I live with that mentality now — nobody owes me anything. They're going to give the girl beside me something — someone who just came in — and not me, and I've been doing this for ten years. And that's just the way life works. That's show business, baby. You don't get everything that you deserve. And I think ... yeah, I don't think this journey would be as sweet as it is now if I hadn't gone through all that."

The "WWE SmackDown" star recalled how the injury she suffered after being called to the main roster during her first run broke her heart.

"It was just like... my heart broke into a million pieces, knowing that this was my opportunity. And sometimes in wrestling, you just don't get a second chance, right? You just don't. And actually, I didn't; I was fired after this," she added.

Green was called up to the main roster after two years in "WWE NXT," but an injury during a match — which she claims she was supposed to win — put her on the sidelines, and she was eventually released due to COVID-19 budget cuts.