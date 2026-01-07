Seth Rollins On WWE Unreal: 'You Can't Put The Toothpaste Back In The Tube'

"WWE Unreal" has offered a peek behind the curtain for wrestling fans, but those who still firmly believe in 'protecting' the business have not necessarily been happy with how much Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been revealing. Interestingly, one of those with mixed feelings towards the show is Seth Rollins, the centerpiece of the new season, who said he has a "difficult relationship" with "Unreal" during a "Busted Open Radio" appearance.

"I'm younger, I'm under 40 still, but I have a kind of old school mentality, so for me to be pushed to the point of having to really break kayfabe? It hurts me a bit," he said. "It was difficult, but I will say, look, there are some things that I want to protect because I do believe that the gray area in our business is what makes things special, that believability."

Rollins then noted that the one thing he appreciates about "WWE Unreal" isn't aired alongside weekly television — the new season covers events surrounding Rollins' fake knee injury, which was paid off at WWE SummerSlam 2025 — which allows him to still keep some secrets of the business to himself.

"I made that very clear with the producers, I'm like, 'Look, there's going to be moments where I'm going to tell you to shut it down, and if you don't respect that, then we'll walk,'" he recalled.