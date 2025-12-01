Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Share Conflicted Thoughts On WWE Unreal

For all the controversial happenings that have taken place within WWE this year, one of the more underrated controversies was the release of the Netflix series "WWE Unreal." On its face, "Unreal" would seem far less polarizing that things like John Cena's heel turn, the departure and re-signing of R-Truth, or several other 2025 stories. But the show's premise of giving a behind-the-scenes look at how WWE shows are put together was alienating for some fans and even some wrestlers, who felt the process was one aspect of wrestling that should remain a secret.

It's polarizing nature was no more apparent than when WWE power couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were asked about "Unreal" during an appearance on "Something's Burning," right after host, comedian Bert Kreischer, stated he loved the show, while also feeling it shouldn't have aired.

"We've talked about this in that, when we were fans, we would have loved to have seen it," Lynch said. "We would have loved to have seen it."

"Yeah. But I hate it," Rollins said as Lynch laughed. "I do hate it. I don't hate...I don't hate all of it. I don't hate all of it. Yeah. I mean look, there's some parts of it that I think are fascinating and interesting. But I know there's somethings, in our business...everybody knows what it is. Everybody knows that it's predetermined and planned. But the gray area, that one little question, that like maybe they really don't like each other. Maybe there's something there. And what could happen? That unpredictability that it creates. That's the magic, that's where the magic happens in our business, that little seed of doubt. And when you start to just chip away at that, it becomes a bit tricky."

