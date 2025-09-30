Backstage Report On Future Of Netflix Docuseries WWE Unreal

WWE Unreal, which debuted last year on Netflix and showcases behind-the-scenes aspects of WWE — including its creative side — is reportedly set to return for a second season.

"Fightful Select" has reported that filming for the second season of the docu-series has started, with film cameras reportedly backstage to film Seth Rollins' iconic cash-in at SummerSlam in August, and that Rollins will be one of the central figures in this season. The show, which is co-produced by WWE, NFL Films, and Netflix, is reportedly set to be released in January. The report further added that the show's director, Chris Weaver, has begun filming for Season 2, with plans reportedly taking shape for the music that will be featured in the show.

Despite the criticism that the show has received for revealing the secrets of the pro wrestling business, it seems to have been a hit. The show's five-part first season was released in July and entered Netflix's global top 10 chart for the week. The show is one of several pro wrestling programs to have aired on Netflix, including the "Mr. McMahon" documentary, "Wrestlers" — which will have a second season, but not on Netflix — and "Heels," while "WWE Raw" also began airing on the streamer from the start of the year.