OVW TV Show Moving Ahead, But Not On Netflix

"Wrestlers," the documentary series about OVW, will be returning for another season, although it won't be airing on Netflix, which streamed the first season of the show.

"Fightful Select" has revealed that filming has begun for the second season of the show — or for a similar project — which OVW executive Al Snow reportedly disclosed recently in Louisville. The report added that OVW is producing and filming the show independently and is currently seeking distributors to sell it to. The outlet further reported that Matt Jones — who was previously a majority owner of the promotion and had sold some of his stake in the company to Morley Sports Management — was the driving force behind the filming of the first season of the show.

It's been raining pro wrestling documentaries over the last few years, with "Wrestlers" being one alongside "Mr. McMahon" and the "Unreal" series, both on Netflix, while season six of "Dark Side of the Ring" also aired earlier in the year. "Wrestlers" debuted in 2023 with a seven-part series that highlighted the challenges and journeys of various stars in the promotion as they pursued their dreams of making it in pro wrestling and reaching the big leagues. The show will have plenty to cover and weave into its storytelling in season two, particularly with the promotion now under new management, a topic that was a key focus in season one.