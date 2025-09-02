Update On The Status Of Netflix Reality Series The Wrestlers

The "Wrestlers" documentary series, which aired on Netflix in 2023, could reportedly have a second season, although it's not yet certain whether it will air on the streamer's platform.

The first season of the show, which captured the trials and tribulations of indie promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), debuted in September 2023 with seven episodes. As per "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," OVW has begun filming the second season of the show and will likely be released independently.

Reports from earlier this year had revealed that Netflix decided against renewing the series for a second season, even though they had the right of first refusal. The streaming giant reportedly had plans to stream an OVW live event to put its live-streaming system to the test. Over the last year and more, Netflix has added several pro wrestling-related shows to its library, which include the "Mr. McMahon" documentary, "WWE Unreal," as well as the numerous WWE shows and PLEs that were added to the platform this year.

Since the first season of "Wrestlers" was released, OVW was sold earlier this year to the UK-based Morley Sports Management Limited, although some of the previous owners, including former WWE star Al Snow, still retain a minority stake in the promotion.